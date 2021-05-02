Rotten (ROT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8,305.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Rotten has traded up 11% against the dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $8,305.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.82 or 0.00849719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,926.57 or 0.08670380 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Buying and Selling Rotten

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.