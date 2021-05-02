Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00280989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.21 or 0.01117029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.51 or 0.00722929 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,463.62 or 0.99921179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

