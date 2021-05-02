RSK Infrastructure Framework 1-Day Volume Tops $19.37 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $247.35 million and $19.37 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.98 or 0.01132990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.14 or 0.00735038 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00026283 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,756.47 or 1.00010810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Coin Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

