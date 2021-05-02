Ruler Protocol (RULER) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $754,070.50 and approximately $153,332.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $201.68 or 0.00354985 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.42 or 0.00280597 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.17 or 0.01116238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.23 or 0.00736151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,746.81 or 0.99883685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

