Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the March 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sachem Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 490,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 236,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,788. Sachem Capital has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 48.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Sachem Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

SACH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

