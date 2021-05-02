SAFE2 1-Day Volume Tops $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00065013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.97 or 0.00279862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $642.09 or 0.01109451 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.88 or 0.00737600 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00026017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,901.04 or 1.00045885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

