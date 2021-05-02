SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Hits $0.0703

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0703 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $130,311.27 and approximately $421.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001500 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003065 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

