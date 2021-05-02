SafeInsure (SINS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $248.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $408,784.73 and $248.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00032360 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,699,487 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars.

