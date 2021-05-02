SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Cap of $322.55 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $322.55 million and $74.07 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About SafePal
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
Buying and Selling SafePal
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
