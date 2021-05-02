SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Cap of $322.55 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.98 or 0.00005249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $322.55 million and $74.07 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About SafePal

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

