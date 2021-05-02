Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 42,437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 11.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $46,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 232,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 304,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after buying an additional 43,061 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,407,000 after buying an additional 255,717 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 479,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,568,000 after buying an additional 118,478 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.