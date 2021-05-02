Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 843 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $135.98 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $136.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.