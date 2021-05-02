Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $542.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report $542.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.70 million and the lowest is $530.00 million. Saia posted sales of $418.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Saia stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Saia has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $247.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total value of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

