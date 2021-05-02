SakeToken Price Reaches $0.38 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SakeToken has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SakeToken has a market cap of $30.36 million and $597,396.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

About SakeToken

SakeToken (CRYPTO:SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

