SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.59 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $46.59 million and approximately $78,255.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.