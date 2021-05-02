Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.

Shares of SASOF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Sasol has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

