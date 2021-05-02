Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in April

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 31st total of 312,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,442.0 days.
Shares of SASOF stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09. Sasol has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $16.89.
About Sasol
