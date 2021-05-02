Savix (SVX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $297,036.00

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Savix has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $14.01 or 0.00024612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $950,197.06 and $297,036.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.22 or 0.00853888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00048028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.04 or 0.08617659 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,903 coins and its circulating supply is 67,800 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

