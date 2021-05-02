Scala Price Down 8.1% This Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $16.44 million and $126,256.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00063947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00279712 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.38 or 0.01100812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.20 or 0.00724594 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,983.33 or 0.99985569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,817,229,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,229,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

