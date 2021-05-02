Scala (XLA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,061.00

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Scala has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $15.01 million and $148,061.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,815,074,080 coins and its circulating supply is 10,015,074,080 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

