ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

