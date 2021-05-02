ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ScanSource.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 261,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $34.10.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
