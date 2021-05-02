Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Boosted by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 692,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,900,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

