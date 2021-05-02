ScPrime (SCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $826.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.37 million and approximately $826.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,396,528 coins and its circulating supply is 34,712,917 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

