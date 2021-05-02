Scrypta (LYRA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $430,955.44

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Scrypta has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $430,955.44 and approximately $125.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00032734 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001085 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003093 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,726,837 coins and its circulating supply is 16,926,837 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

