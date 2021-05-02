Secret Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00005924 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $240.42 million and $3.32 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.31 or 0.00555290 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021275 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.54 or 0.02560033 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000026 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,490,446 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

