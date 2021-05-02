Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,460.49.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

