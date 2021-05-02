SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Tops $6.57 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. SEEN has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $83,963.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SEEN has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.32 or 0.00016014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.48 or 0.00858055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.02 or 0.09310949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00096636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048414 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

