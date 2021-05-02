Seigniorage Shares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $152,173.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $152,173.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00063969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.24 or 0.00278649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.91 or 0.01111090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.91 or 0.00721211 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00025417 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,206.99 or 0.99971846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

