Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to post sales of $136.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $134.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $595.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $594.30 million to $596.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $636.35 million, with estimates ranging from $631.30 million to $641.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $144.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.10 million.

SIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIC opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.36. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.10 million, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

