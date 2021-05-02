Selfkey (KEY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $69.02 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $87.87 million and $69.02 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00069316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00072876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.44 or 0.00860646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00096251 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,873.82 or 0.08570302 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

KEY is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

