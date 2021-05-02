Selfkey Price Hits $0.0205 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 47.3% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $94.13 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,588,195,381 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.