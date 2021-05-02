Semux (SEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $463,023.43

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Semux has a total market cap of $463,023.43 and $18.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00030247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011556 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003565 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.