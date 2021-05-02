Sentinel Chain (SENC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $119,515.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $486,202.96 and $119,515.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00069013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.35 or 0.00857121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5,453.95 or 0.09380421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00048620 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

SENC is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value. The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace. “

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

