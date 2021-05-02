Sentinel Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 19.8% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $54.65 million and $1.10 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

