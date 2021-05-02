Sentivate 24-Hour Volume Tops $686,608.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Sentivate has a total market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $686,608.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00068982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.12 or 0.00875778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.35 or 0.09433664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00096939 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00048400 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

