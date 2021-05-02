Shield Protocol Price Reaches $13.77 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $13.77 or 0.00023938 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 130.3% against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $6.54 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.