Shield Protocol Price Tops $13.03 on Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00022896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded up 117.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6.21 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.45 or 0.00280159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.04 or 0.01121069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.57 or 0.00768829 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.93 or 0.99973617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,300 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

