SHIELD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $322,559.19 and approximately $153.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,874.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.50 or 0.05150805 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $983.08 or 0.01728498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.23 or 0.00476886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.88 or 0.00720666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.85 or 0.00571175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00080371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.85 or 0.00434024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004311 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

