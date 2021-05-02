SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. SHIELD has a market cap of $384,347.72 and $55.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,063.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.28 or 0.05198261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,006.39 or 0.01733262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.78 or 0.00471517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00713923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.30 or 0.00584370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00077823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00428404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004272 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

