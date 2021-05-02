ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $2,685.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ShipChain has traded 46.6% higher against the dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.51 or 0.00848829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00097091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00048988 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,918.04 or 0.08687750 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

