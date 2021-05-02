Short Interest in Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Expands By 37.0%

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the March 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. Aftermath Silver has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.37.

Get Aftermath Silver alerts:

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.