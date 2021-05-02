Short Interest in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) Drops By 24.3%

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the March 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALUS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 534,675.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 534,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 534,675 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 421,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 200,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alussa Energy Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. Alussa Energy Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure.

