Short Interest in ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Declines By 22.9%

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,695,600 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 32,010,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 382.9 days.

AETUF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF opened at $6.30 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.71.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative net margin of 65.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $278.63 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

