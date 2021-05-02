Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Drops By 22.8%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 0.87% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

