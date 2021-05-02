Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Grows By 38.4%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Austal stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Austal has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

AUTLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Austal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Austal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

