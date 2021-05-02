Short Interest in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Rises By 33.7%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,800 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Barclays cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 331,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

