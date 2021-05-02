Short Interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Decreases By 23.4%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $456.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $254.75 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

