Short Interest in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Rises By 38.0%

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the March 31st total of 131,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $21,311,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,803,782,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $15,946,000.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Burford Capital has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

