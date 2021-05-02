Short Interest in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Expands By 39.1%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CUK stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

CUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

