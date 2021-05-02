Short Interest in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) Declines By 22.4%

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.53% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHF Solutions stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. Equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.