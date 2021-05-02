Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Decreases By 25.4%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 220,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 684,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCAC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 408,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,233. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

