Short Interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Grows By 31.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,660,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of CPG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.93. 3,942,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,001. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $343.63 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.